9 Folks Who Came For President Obama
Being president is the world’s hardest job. You have to have good crisis management skills, deal with world leaders and public opinion. Obama has had his fair share of criticism, but some people take it too far. Here are 9 folks who came for President Obama.
John McCain
John compared Obama to a Hitler appeaser for shaking hands with Cuban president Raul Castro.
Dr. Cornel West
Dr. West called Obama a “global Zimmerman” and said he rationalized child killing in the name of self defense.
Sarah Palin
“World class idiot” Sarah Palin said Obama had used a ”shuck and jive shtick” regarding events in Libya.
Paul McKinley
Paul put the president on blast for gun violence in Chicago saying, “don’t just blame the white people, blame the right people.”
Rev. Jeremiah Wright
Rev. Wright got in that azz when he said, “Dr. King had a dream and Obama has drones.”
Sen. Mike Johanns
This azzhole likened Obama’s ability to override the Republican minority to black slavery.
