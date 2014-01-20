Race Matters: Racist White People Call Seahawks Baller Richard Sherman The “N-Word” After Post Game Interview
Racists Attack Richard Sherman After Post Game Interview
Via DeadSpin reports:
Richard Sherman gave one of the best NFL postgame interviews of all time to Erin Andrews, with the air of a pro wrestling heel. Some people didn’t like Sherman’s act, which is stuffy, but fine. But others didn’t like it, and to voice their displeasure, said some remarkably racist, vile things in public.
Just as a reminder, tomorrow is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, a day in remembrance of the most famous leader in the African-American civil rights movement.
Welcome to “post-racial” America folks:
This is disgusting! Richard Sheman probably could have articulated his feelings a tad bit better but for anyone to call him out his name for showing his intensity after an incredible guy is vile. Hit the flip to peep what Sherman had to say to his haters next….
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.