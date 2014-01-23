For Discussion: NewsOne Panel Lead By Roland Martin Describe The Difference Between “Black People And N***ers”

Another day, another N-word debate regarding Richard Sherman…

According to Mediaite:

The debate over the use of the n-word by white people has recently become the subject of unwarranted confusion, but it’s use among black people has long been a subject of genuine contention. During a segment pegged to Richard Sherman‘s postgame interview, NewsOne Now‘s Roland Martin challenged syndicated columnist Clarence Page for subscribing to the Chris Rock Theorem, which states that there is a difference between black people and n*ggers. Later, Martin shared a tweet from a black viewer who tweeted “So-and-so was acting like an n-word,” and Martin asked “Why is it that you couldn’t just disagree with him, but you had to go there?” Page responded “Maybe they really were acting like a n-word.”

“Well, what the hell is that?” Martin asked. “It’s like Chris Rock said, there’s black folks, and there’s you-know-who,” Page answered. Martin pointed out that Rock later retired and disavowed the routine. “White people shouldn’t do it, as we saw in one episode of The Office,” Page said, “but there is a difference.”

“But what is the difference?” Roland asked. “What elevates someone (to) ‘Now, you’re acting like a n-word’? How do you even define what that is?”

“The dude who broke into my car last week,” Page offered. “How about he’s just simply a robber? Because if a white guy broke into your car, would he be the n-word?” Roland asked. “Well, it depends,” Page said, then said that black people have to “deal in the reality” of a world where stereotypes exist.

Martin asked “Do we deal in that reality, or do we make the focus to change that reality?” Page later said, of Sherman, “I don’t care how many degrees you’ve got, if you’re going to behave like a thug, you’re going to invite that kind of…”

“How did he behave like a thug?” Roland interrupted. “He didn’t cuss anybody out, he didn’t swing at anybody, I’ve seen baseball managers sling bases, throw coolers, go nuts, and you know what they say? That’s the game.”

Page later denied calling Sherman a thug, but argued that black people in the public eye need to expect some “inaccurate descriptions,” and described how he tells his son to expect people to make judgments about him based on his dreadlocks.