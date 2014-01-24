Swirly Matrimonydom: Terrell Owens Secretly Weds His Postal Worker Boo Thang
- By Bossip Staff
Dayum, that was quick
Terrell Owens Secretly Weds Postal Worker Bride
Chick is a postal worker and got him to put a ring on it super quick…she must have some really good box.
According to Radar Online:
After a very short engagement, former NLF star Terrell Owens secretly married his postal worker bride at a Norwalk, Calif. courthouse on Thursday, RadarOnline.com is exclusively reporting.
Owens, 40, and Rachel Snider, 33, tied the knot in front of one witness and both wore blue, an insider tells Radar.
The father of four (from four separate women) confirmed the marriage to Radar.
Snider only just confirmed her engagement to the reality TV star on Jan. 20, posting the announcement on her Facebook page.
Congrats to the happy couple.
