Kim Kardashian On Jimmy Kimmel Talking Kanye, North West, And Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 9 Premiere Highlights & News [Video]
Kim explains why she isn’t in a hurry to fix her phone after dropping it in the toilet, and she talks about her upcoming wedding to fiancé Kanye West.
Kim ranks the babysitting skills of her family members, and she shares the lengths she will go to get her brother Rob to spend time with the baby.
Kim talks about Kanye moving in with her and her family, she shares her feelings on her mom and stepdad Bruce Jenner’s separation, as well as the relationship difficulties that her sister Khloe has had to go through. Jimmy interrogates Kim about an Instagram picture she posted.
With the premiere of season 9 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, rumors of a ratings slump dog the reality show despite storylines involving Kris and Bruce Jenner’s split, Khloé’s divorce, Kim’s pregnancy and engagement.
Kim Kardashian thrills fans outside Jimmy kimmel live coming over in a sexy revealing outfit showing off her gorgeous body. Kim was asked about Justin Bieber DUI as well as her upcoming wedding plans rumored in Paris, france
