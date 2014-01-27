Jesus Take The Wheel: Father And Son Watch As Driver Gets His Hand Blown Off By Firecracker

A father and son who witnessed a man’s hand getting blown off by firecracker after it exploded in his car are still unsure as to what exactly went wrong or why the man was riding around with dangerous explosives.

via Huffington Post

A powerful firecracker detonated inside a moving vehicle in a Spokane neighborhood and blew off the driver’s hand, with residents rushing to aid the bleeding man, police and neighbors said.

Donald Wilkes, 61, said the blast early Saturday morning rattled his house and woke up everyone inside. When he ran outside, he found the street filled with smoke and a Jeep stopped just against his 6-foot-tall cedar fence.

“I looked around for something that got hit, but there was nothing,” Wilkes said. “My son reached in to pull the keys out of the ignition and make sure he didn’t go anywhere, and that’s when we saw his hand was missing. It blew it right off at his wrist — they found part of it half a block away.”

Witnesses saw a flash of light from inside the vehicle, a red Jeep with a gray top, as it drove down a residential street, police said. There was initial concern over the driver’s intent.

Wilkes’ son, 30-year-old Nicholas, and another neighbor applied a tourniquet to the man’s left arm. The man was stocky, estimated at about 28 to 30 years old, and coherent. But he wouldn’t answer questions about what he had been doing, Wilkes said.

“All he did was look at my son and say, ‘Oh God, oh God.’ He looked like he was going to pass out,” Wilkes said. “My main concern was why he was driving around my neighborhood at 1 in the morning with an explosive device.”

The explosion blew out several of the Jeep’s windows, knocked off its dashboard and splattered blood all over the driver’s side door, he said.