Puffy Receives Punishment for Shady Dealings

Posted by Bossip Staff

Diddy pretty much admits to being guilty by signing a settlement for copyright infringement of Louis Vuitton products:

Sean “Diddy” Combs, CEO of Bad Boy label, has signed a settlement with bag maker, Louis Vuitton—a company that filed a lawsuit against Combs for copyright infringement of LV products.

The case centered on the product placements of LV products on Danity Kane videos and advertisements. Danity Kane is a hip-hop group that is produced by Combs’ Bad Boy Records. LV said that these placements were unauthorized and breached copyright infringement laws.

In the legal papers, which were filed in Paris last August, Combs was accused of using the LV logo in two Danity Kane music videos, as well as in the packaging photos of the group’s 2006 album.

Combs and LV reached a settlement last Thursday. “Diddy” agreed to remove all visual references and trademarks from future releases of the LV products in the video. As of press time, the financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed.

While similar incidents will no longer be happen for Bad Boy Records, the company will have to find new bands to produce; Since Danity Kane, composed of Aubrey, Aundrea, D.Woods, Dawn, and Shannon, recently disbanded.