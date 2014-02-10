Congratulations: Babyface And Long-Time Boo Thang Nicole Are Officially Engaged To Jump The Broom!

Sweet black love is in the air

Via ESSENCE

During a recent interview, Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds revealed that he is engaged to long-time girlfriend, Nicole Patenburg.

In a BET interview the two held to promote their new album, Love, Marriage and Divorce, Toni Braxton asked Babyface: “Would you ever consider getting married again?” and Babyface replied, “I’ve already considered it. I’m engaged, so yes.”

A surprised Braxton responded, “You’re engaged? I think your fans are gonna be a little disappointed, but equally happy for you.”

The couple has been dating for seven years and welcomed a daughter, Peyton Nicole, in 2008. Patenburg used to work as a back-up dancer for the 54-year-old singer.

Love, Marriage and Divorce has received great reviews following its February 4th release.