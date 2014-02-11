Jesus Take The Wheel: Wrong-Way Teen Driver Kills Bride Three Days After Her Wedding

This is so sad.

She was looking forward to growing old with her husband and then this happened.

According to M Live:

Mariah Bailey-Collins wanted a fresh start.

So two months ago, the Mt. Morris Township woman escaped the cold Michigan winter for the warmth of Florida. Soon after, she met Bryan Collins on a beach and it was love at first sight.

The pair married in a small ceremony in Indiana last week and readied plans for a new life together in Florida.

Those dreams were ended Sunday night by a teen driving the wrong way on U.S. 23 in Mundy Township.

Police say the Swartz Creek teen, 18, was driving south on the northbound lanes about 10:15 p.m. Feb. 9 when he crashed into an oncoming car, killing Bailey-Collins and injuring her 11-year-old son and her new husband.

Bryan Collins, 28, was listed in fair condition while her 11-year-old son was in critical condition, police said. The Swartz Creek teen, who police believe got on the freeway at Hill Road, was treated for minor injuries, according to police.

Mundy Township Detective Mike Neering said the teen is in police custody. Investigators are awaiting toxicology results and will submit the case to the prosecutor’s office for review.