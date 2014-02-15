Hate Crimes: 3 Black Teens Arrested For Beating Disabled White Army Vet Yelling “Knock That White Boy Out!”

C’mon now brothas…

Via 19ActionNews

There’s evidence of more violent teens running around the heart of downtown Cleveland.

A disabled Army vet spoke out about the latest attack that happened Friday, Feb. 7, 2014.

Matthew Robinson told our Ed Gallek he was riding RTA’s Healthline when six to eight teenagers surrounded him on the bus, and then started following him.

Then, he said they attacked, took his stuff, and videotaped what they were doing.

The incident went down at 6th and Euclid, and the crowd scattered when cops showed up.

Robinson told 19 Action News, “What they were saying was, ‘Knock that boy out!’ ‘White boy.’ ‘Cracker.’ They were saying, ‘Knock that white boy out.'”

The victim said not only did the group taunt him with racial slurs, they also videotaped the incident.

Cleveland Police hustled and found three of the suspects running from the scene.

They apprehended an 18 and 19-year-old guy, plus a 16 year-old-girl who had the video on her phone.