A Baby, Not A Paycheck: Big Boi Refuses High Child Support, Tells His Ex-Wife To Get A Job

Big Boi Refuses To Pay Exorbitant Child Support To Ex-Wife

Big Boi has rapped on multiple Outkast tracks about how he’ll never end up paying sky-high child support, and it looks like he’s living up to his rhymes. Currently in the midst of a divorce from his long-time wife Sherlita, Big Boi recently filed legal papers stating point blank that his wife needs to go seek employment rather than expect to fund her entire life on child support for their 13-year-old son Cross. According to TMZ:

It’s war between Big Boi and his estranged wife — the Outkast rapper does NOT want to shell out endless child support … claiming she’s perfectly capable of supporting herself. As we reported, Big Boi’s wife Sherlita Patton filed for divorce last year … demanding FULL custody of their minor child (they also have an 18-year-old). But Big Boi’s not about to cave — he just filed a response, saying their child would be better off with JOINT physical and legal custody. As for child support — Big Boi says he’s willing to pay whatever the State of Georgia deems appropriate … no more, no less … because Patton’s young, healthy, and well-educated … which means she can support herself.

Daddy Fat Sax is not coming up out that tour dough without a fight! He definitely has a point, but do you think it’s fair for Big Boi to tell the wife he has supported for 11 years to simply go figure it out now?