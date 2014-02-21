Jesus Take The Wheel: Son Hired Classmate To Brutally Stab His “Strict” Mother To Death

Discipline is a foreign concept to these lil bastards nowadays.

According to Houston Chronicle:

A former Lee High School student on Thursday admitted to hiring a classmate in 2009 to kill his mother.

Danish Minhas, 21, pleaded guilty to murder in exchange for 50 years in prison. He admitted to paying classmate Nur Mohamed $4,000 to brutally stab his mother, Tabassum Khan, on Nov. 24, 2009.

Minhas was 17, and Mohamed was 18 at the time.

“I think this was a very unusual crime,” said prosecutor Angela Weltin. “It’s very, very sad and hard to contemplate why anyone would want to do this.”

Minhas, who was often seen at school sipping Starbucks before reading the morning announcements over the public address system, wanted to get away from his “strict” mother, investigators said.

Minhas pleaded guilty Thursday in state District Judge Jim Wallace’s court. He was scheduled to go on trial Monday and could have faced life in prison if convicted by a jury.