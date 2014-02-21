Attention Slores: Rihanna’s Wannabe Rapper #MCM Happy She Mocked His Mouth “My Lips Black As S**T!”

Yes, yes they are…

According to TMZ reports:

The man whose lips Rihanna ruthlessly mocked on the Internet — in front of nearly 12 million people — doesn’t think it’s racist … in fact, he’s HAPPY she compared his mouth to a leather couch.

You probably saw the image Rihanna reposted on Instagram with “#MCM” (man crush Monday) — some fans and bloggers were up in arms … calling it racist … but shockingly, the guy in the pic doesn’t agree.

Ramon McFarlane — an aspiring rapper who goes by MC Moeblak — tells TMZ RiRi was just keeping it real. He says, “My lips are black as s**t. At least they’re black as s**t and famous now.”

Moeblak adds … “Now I hope people want to know what comes out of [his lips]. Hopefully she will want to collab with me and do music.”