Bad Business For Black People? New Change.Org Petition Demands Record Labels Stop Allowing Rappers To Degrade Blacks!!!

Should label owners be held accountable for rappers using the n-word and glamorizing violence in the hood? A new Change.org calls out Lucian Grainge and a number of other record execs by name, demanding that they stop allowing rappers to make music that disrespects and degrades black people. The letter which accompanies the petition argues that white label execs would never allow musicians to degrade Jewish people in the same way. Do you agree?

Here’s the argument for the petition, via Change.org:

Record companies the rappers are your employees and you are responsible for their actions.

Record companies, rappers and record distributors stop degrading and disrespecting black people in your songs. You would never record or release songs that degrade Jews or Gays, and 40 million blacks we are not going to allow you to continue making songs that degrades us. We will bring legal action against you, your company and your artist if this continues.

In a lengthy appeal, the petition author Kenneth Paulk argues:

When you see bad things and don’t say anything it will continue forever. Bad things will only stop when people take a stand against it.

Record companies the rappers are your EMPLOYEES and would never allow your employees to make songs that disrespect or degrade the Jewish people, and you would never allow your employees to make songs that disrespect Gays, but you allow your employees to make songs that disrespect and degrade black people.

Record companies you make a profit by allowing rappers to call black people n**er and n***a in their songs. Record companies you would never allow rappers to make songs that glorify the killing of Jews or Gays, but you allow rappers to make songs that glorify the killing of blacks.

The negative rappers value money and material things more than they value the betterment of their own people, they don’t even care about the damage that their music is doing to us as a people. We would never allow whites or any other groups to make songs against us, and we shouldn’t allow blacks to do it either.

People will only do what you allow them to do, and as black people we are at fault to a large degree because for the last 20 years we have allowed record companies and rappers to degrade us as a people and get a way with it.

Just like other groups of people would never allowed themselves to be disrespected it’s time for black people to show the world that we love ourselves as well.

We must send a clear message to those that have exploited us and harmed us as a people. The best way is through legal action or class action lawsuit against any record company, record distributor or music artist that continues to put out those kind of songs.

So my message to these companies and artist is very simple, 40 million black people in America we will no longer tolerate this from you. If you don’t want legal action taken against your company and your artist stop this practice immediately. Don’t record or release any songs calling black people n***er, n***a or any other derogatory names. Don’t record any songs that talks about the killing of blacks

Black people we gave the world great music, we gave the world Soul music, Jazz and other forms of music. I refused to stand by and watch our great music legacy be trashed before the whole world.

99% of rappers are signed to these record companies and distributors below, this petition is against these companies. These are the names of the executives that run these record companies that degrade blacks:

Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Charles Grainge

Sony Music Entertainment CEO Doug Morris

Warner Music Group CEO Stephen F Cooper

Island Def Jam CEO Barry Weiss

Island Def Jam President Steve Bartels

Interscope Geffen A&M Records President John Janick

RCA Records CEO Peter Edge

Virgin EMI Records President Ted Cockle

RCA Records CEO Peter Edge

Atlantic Records CEO Craig Kallman

Young Money President, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr

Cash Money Records CEO’S, Bryan and Ronald Williams

Capitol Music Group CEO Steve Barnett

The FCC is going to be asked to play a major role in this.

Federal Communication Commission (FCC) president, Tom Wheeler