Pay Yo Bills: Kim Zolciak Ordered To Pay Thousands In Taxes On Atlanta Mansion Or Face Eviction

Kim and her 5 kids are facing homelessness…

Via RadarOnline reports:

Kim Zolciak‘s dream home has turned into a financial nightmare. Just weeks after Zolciak was forced to take out a $300k loan to finish construction on her Atlanta mansion, RadarOnline.com has learned that she’s been ordered to cough up thousands of dollars in back taxes — or move out!

According to tax documents obtained by Radar, Zolciak and her husband, Kroy Biermann, were recently served with two tax liens: one from the City of Milton, Georgia, for $1,665.26, and the other from the State of Georgia and Fulton county for $10,572.67. Zolciak and Biermann were notified that they must pay the money within 90 days of the liens’ January 9 and 11 issuance dates. That gives them until April 11 to make good with their money, or the home could be seized.

As Radar has reported, it’s only the latest in a series of financial problems surrounding the home, which the couple bought in 2012 for $880,000.

On December 9, 2013, they signed off on a new credit line of $300,000 with Landmark Community Bank to finish the renovations on the 7,186 square-foot house.

Construction reportedly has included a two-story master closet, eight fireplaces, an elaborate chandelier, sweeping staircases and a huge pool.

In the meantime, Zolciak is caring for new three-month-old twins Kane and Kaia, in addition to her daughters Brielle, 17, and Ariana, 12, and son Kash, eighteen months.