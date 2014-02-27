Dirty Dog Divorces: Wife Of Knicks’ Raymond Felton Says The NBA Baller Constantly Cheated And Twice Pulled Loaded Gun On Her!!!

This guy ain’t isht! We had no idea how ugly this was about to get when she filed for divorce.

According to NY Post reports:

Knicks point guard Raymond Felton might be in a slump on the basketball court, but he’s a high-scorer in the bedroom, law enforcement sources told The Post on Wednesday.

Estranged wife Ariane Raymondo-Felton told cops that the hoops star was a serial cheat, carrying on with more than one mistress during their 19-month marriage, which is now headed for divorce, sources said.

“[Felton’s wife said] he was constantly cheating” with multiple women, a law enforcement source said.

The gorgeous, 24-year-old brunette made that revelation Tuesday night after she and her lawyers delivered Felton’s unregistered semiautomatic handgun loaded – with armor piercing bullets – to investigators at Manhattan’s 20th Precinct stationhouse.

Raymondo-Felton – a first-year law student at Fordham University – also told police that the couple had four nasty squabbles since last summer, during which Felton brandished his FNH Five-Seven 28mm handgun at least twice, sources said.

The final incident occurred on Valentine’s Day, when Felton, 29, pulled the loaded firearm and waved it at his wife while they were arguing about “bull—- domestic stuff” in their posh Upper West Side pad, a source said.

“It was obviously done to intimidate me,” Raymondo-Felton later told cops about her husband’s gunplay, according to one source.

Fed up, Raymondo-Felton filed for divorce four days later and consulted with her attorney about her concerns over Felton’s gun, sources said.

Although they were estranged, the two were still living together in their apartment at 400 W. 63rd St., where Felton kept the gun stashed in a bag under their bed, sources said.

She and her lawyer ultimately decided to turn the illegal weapon over to detectives after Felton went to Madison Square Garden to play against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Accompanied by his white shoe attorneys, Felton surrendered to police after the game and was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

He was released on $25,000 bond at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Felton, who signed a three year $10 million contract with the Knicks in 2012, has had a disappointing season.