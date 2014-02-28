Catfight!!! Mila Kunis Not Feelin’ New Fiancé Ashton Kutcher Keeping Friendly With Known Freak Rihanna
We don’t know whether to say congratulations or get out the way of the fade… Ashton Kutcher recently reportedly became engaged to his Mila Kunis, but she’s got a pretty big demand on her honey do list already.
According to US Weekly reports:
Get ready for a downright gorgeous Hollywood bride and groom, because Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are ready to wed! The couple of nearly two years are engaged, a source confirms to Us Weekly. “She is crazy about him!” the source adds. The Jupiter Ascending actress dropped a subtle hint while shopping with her mom at The Grove in L.A. on Thursday, Feb. 27; she wore a baggy white sweater, jeans, sunglasses . . . and a noticeable ring on her engagement finger.
It will be the first marriage for the Ukrainian-born beauty and the second for Kutcher, who finalized his once-contentious divorce from Demi Moore last November. He and the Margin Call actress, 51, split in fall 2010 following his infamous San Diego fling with Sara Leal in San Diego. (For her part, Kunis ended her eight-year relationship with Macauley Culkin around the same time.)
Kunis and the “Two and a Half Men” took their long friendship to the next level in spring of 2011, and though they’ve been resolutely private, are “inseparable,” another pal told Us. Earlier this month, the Ted actress threw her man an intimate surprise birthday dinner with pals in Hollywood. The once hard-partying Kutcher prefers nights in at the shared $10.8 million home the couple shares. “Ashton and Mila cook together,” a Kutcher pal says. “He knows he ended up with the right girl.”
Congrats on the engagement, but apparently all is not well with the couple if you believe the word on the curb, which is that Rihanna has recently been chatting it up regularly with her former cutty buddy Ashton…
Details on the flipside.
AKM-GSI/WENN
So long story short, nobody is happy when their man’s ex is Rihanna… and they still talk frequently.
According to National Enquirer reports:
A MIFFED Mila Kunis is flipping out over boyfriend Ashton Kutcher’s friendship with R&B sex bomb Rihanna – and she read him the riot act after discovering they were exchanging phone calls, say sources.
The “Two And A Half Men” hunk wants the Barbados-born beauty to do a cameo on the show, and the pair have been excitedly discussing the possibility.
But that has Mila singing the blues since 36-year-old year-old Ashton and Rihanna, 26, were romantically linked back in 2012, and she knows that the sultry star is nearly irresistible to men.
So a source says she angrily ordered Ashton to cut his ties to Rihanna – or else!
“It all began when Mila saw a missed call on Ashton’s cell phone and quizzed him about whose number it was,” revealed an insider. “He came clean and told her it was Rihanna. He also admitted that he’s been talking to her quite a lot recently.”
According to the source, Mila didn’t know that Ashton and Rihanna had been talking.
“Ashton apologized and has promised never to talk to Rihanna again without first getting Mila’s permission.”
But sources reveal that Ashton remains a huge fan of the raunchy singer, who’s famous for her sin-sational videos – and the super-popular diva is still eager to make a big splash acting.
“Ashton is a big believer in Rihanna and thinks she has incredible acting potential,” said a source.
But 30-year-old Mila is well aware that Rihanna “is one of the sexiest celebrities on the planet,” added the insider. “The idea of Rihanna getting close to her man is absolutely horrifying.”
We can only imagine… Do you believe this one though?
Get a look at Mila’s ring below:
AKM-GSI/WENN
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.