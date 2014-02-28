Catfight!!! Mila Kunis Not Feelin’ New Fiancé Ashton Kutcher Keeping Friendly With Known Freak Rihanna

We don’t know whether to say congratulations or get out the way of the fade… Ashton Kutcher recently reportedly became engaged to his Mila Kunis, but she’s got a pretty big demand on her honey do list already.

According to US Weekly reports:

Get ready for a downright gorgeous Hollywood bride and groom, because Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are ready to wed! The couple of nearly two years are engaged, a source confirms to Us Weekly. “She is crazy about him!” the source adds. The Jupiter Ascending actress dropped a subtle hint while shopping with her mom at The Grove in L.A. on Thursday, Feb. 27; she wore a baggy white sweater, jeans, sunglasses . . . and a noticeable ring on her engagement finger. It will be the first marriage for the Ukrainian-born beauty and the second for Kutcher, who finalized his once-contentious divorce from Demi Moore last November. He and the Margin Call actress, 51, split in fall 2010 following his infamous San Diego fling with Sara Leal in San Diego. (For her part, Kunis ended her eight-year relationship with Macauley Culkin around the same time.) Kunis and the “Two and a Half Men” took their long friendship to the next level in spring of 2011, and though they’ve been resolutely private, are “inseparable,” another pal told Us. Earlier this month, the Ted actress threw her man an intimate surprise birthday dinner with pals in Hollywood. The once hard-partying Kutcher prefers nights in at the shared $10.8 million home the couple shares. “Ashton and Mila cook together,” a Kutcher pal says. “He knows he ended up with the right girl.”

Congrats on the engagement, but apparently all is not well with the couple if you believe the word on the curb, which is that Rihanna has recently been chatting it up regularly with her former cutty buddy Ashton…

Details on the flipside.

AKM-GSI/WENN