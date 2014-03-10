It’s A Celebration: Lil Boosie Welcomed Home By Jeezy, Webbie, And Bun B At Press Conference Hosted By Angela Yee [Video + Photos]

The man of the hour…

Today, recently freed rapper Boosie Bad Azz sat down with the Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee to talk about his future, his time in jail, and also fielded questions from the audience during a live stream press conference. Many of Boosie’s southern hip-hop peers like Bun B, Jeezy, and Webbie were also in attendance to celebrate the return of the hood rap kingpin.

Check it out below.



On the next page you can see pics from the lavish dinner held last night at Zoe in the W Hotel down in New Orleans

Images via ExclusiveAccess