Photoshop Fail!!! Target’s Pathetic Attempt To Create Thigh Gap Turns 2-Piece Model Into A Tattered Toothpick

What is wrong with this picture? Where should we begin? The folks over at Target are likely feeling a lil bit embarrassed right now about the hack job done on the model for their “Xhilaration® Junior’s Midkini 2-Piece Swimsuit -Leopard Print”. Probably the most upsetting part of their photo-editing is the obvious attempt to create a thigh gap that involved a little digital genital mutilation.

Eeek!

You might also notice that her left arm has been mostly whittled away around the wrist/forearm area.

SMH.

Here are a couple more shots:

Screengrabs via The Ethical Adman