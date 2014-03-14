Packing On The Pounds? Zoe Saldana Says She Has “Let Herself Go” After Swirly Secret Marriage To Italian Artist

Zoe’s too focused on her new husband to be bothered with gyms and diets these days. In a recent interview with Net-A-Porter, the notoriously thin actress revealed that ever since she strolled down the aisle with her swirly Italian boo Marco Perego, she’s been too preoccupied to care about keeping her slimmy trimmy body in check. US Weekly reports:

After secretly tying the knot last June, Zoe Saldana has made the most of this past year by enjoying the life of a newlywed. In the latest issue of Net-a-Porter, the 35-year-old actress says she’s been enjoying some time off to completely relax and indulge.

“I’ve been an active person my whole life. The past year have been the only time in my life that I haven’t been to the gym,” Saldana, who still looks as stunning and slim as ever, claimed. “I’ve been lazy instead of training for something and pushing myself.”

The Avatar star says her usual workout routines weren’t just to maintain a certain weight.

“Not because I am trying to be skinny. I just like to know how much endurance I have,” she explained. “But this past year I’ve let myself go. I’ve been eating a lot of Chinese, pasta, rice, beans . . .”