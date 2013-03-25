Tune In: TV Land’s “The Soul Man” Season 3 Premieres LIVE With Betty White, Brandy & More Special Guests!

Tune In: TV Land’s “The Soul Man” Season 3 Premieres LIVE Tomorrow Night With Brandy, Betty & More Special Guests!

“The Soul Man” goes LIVE with Boyce (Cedric “The Entertainer”) headlining his first annual church fundraiser for the summer youth program. Boyce tries to bring his old band back together for this very special occasion, but a few obstacles come his way. Stamps (Wesley Jonathan) and Lolli’s (Niecy Nash) sister, Kim (Kellee Stewart), are still in love and are thinking about taking the big leap to move in with each other.

However, Lolli and Boyce have their own thoughts about this idea.

Guest stars Brandy, Betty and more will appear on the season 3 premiere hit show! Make sure you tune in on March 26th at 10:30PM ET/PT on TV Land to catch “The Soul Man” when it premieres!