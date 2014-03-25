Bandz & Bridesmaids: Social Media Guru Offers To Live-Tweet Your Wedding For $3,000

Would you want to have a social media “professional” live-tweet your wedding? Well, for the bargain price of 3 stacks, you could actually get your wish.

via Huffington Post



Your wedding day is a time to ditch your phone, forgo Facebooking and enjoy the most important moment of your life with the friends and family you’ve gathered.

Just kidding. This is probably the best you’re ever going to look and you need to make sure everyone in the world sees you immediately. Plus, how will your maid of honor’s speech or first dance go viral if you don’t post it on YouTube? These are wedding day decisions you’re going to have to make, people.

But if you want to avoid a trashy wedding faux pas, The W Hotel in New York has the perfect solution for those brides and grooms who want make their weddings a bit more social: a social media wedding concierge.

The new service, described to The Huffington Post in pitch email will be available from now until the end of 2014, and promises to do away with “shameless wedding selfies.” Instead, it wants your matrimonial social media push to be a bit more profesh, by creating or commandeering your accounts and posting all the details of the happiest day of your life for you.

So for a price (namely, $3,000), you can have another stranger following you around — you know, on top of your wedding photographer, videographer, wedding planner, and whoever else you have in your entourage — live-tweeting your whole ceremony and reminding every guest who posts on Instagram to use your special hashtag.