Preciousness: Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon Bring Dem Babies To Disney World To Celebrate Her Birthday!

Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon Take Their Twins To Disneyworld For Her Birthday

Mariah Carey celebrated her birthday this week on Thursday 3/27 and she had a lot of help from the family. Hubby Nick Cannon posted some sweet b’day messages to his IG, but even better, he delivered some great gifts!

Then the whole family took a trip to Disneyworld!