The Unauthorized Story Of Jay Z A Bestseller On iTunes & Google Play [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Moguldom Studios officially released its first documentary film A Genius Leaves the Hood: The Unauthorized Story of Jay Z in March. Since its formal debut, the film has skyrocketed at major digital distribution channels as one of the best-selling documentaries across the globe (the no. 2 documentary film in the world on Google Play)… Continue
