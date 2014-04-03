City Of LA Attempting To Postpone Jay Z & Budweiser Made In America 2014
- By Bossip Staff
Jay Z and Live Nation are experiencing a bit of a hiccup with their Budweiser Made In America 2014 move to Los Angeles.
The huge festival has generated millions of revenue for the city of Pittsburgh in its previous two years but the area city Councilman Jose Huizar appears to be powertripping and wants to put a freeze on the August 30 and 31 dates for Grand Central park…. Continue
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.