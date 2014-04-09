TI & Tiny Family Hustle Top Moments & Full Episode 2: “Call Nan-One-One” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
When Tiny and Shekinah head off to a business partner retreat, the two begin arguing before any real exercise begins.
After Precious’ asthma attack, Precious, T.I., and the boys receive a lesson in CPR and emergency care.
During a blindfolded exercise, Tiny and Shekinah work together and realize they need to improve on their communication skills.
After Messiah and Domani rescue Precious from an asthma attack, Tip takes it upon himself to make sure the kids have proper training for any emergency situation.
