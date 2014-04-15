Elsewhere In The World: Woman Ends Up Pregnant With Another Couple’s Twins After Fertility Clinic Mix Up

A bizarre mix up at an Italy fertility clinic has left a confused woman pregnant with the twins of another couple

via Fox News

“Mix-up” is a word best left out of sentences involving another word: pregnancy. But the two are making headlines together following yesterday’s report that a woman in Rome became pregnant with twins after undergoing fertility treatment—except the embryos she was implanted with weren’t those of her and her partner.

The woman wasn’t alerted to the issue until she was three months along. The AFP reports the switch somehow happened on Dec. 4 at the Sandro Pertini Hospital in Rome.

Four couples received treatment that day, and it’s unclear whether any other improper pregnancies resulted. There’s also no word on how the mix-up came to light, though Rome’s health authority said it learned there was “genetic incompatibility” between the parents and embryos on March 27.

The country’s health ministry is now investigating, and no further implantations are being done at the clinic.