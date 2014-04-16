Woman Down: Kimmy Cakes Takes A Tumble During Audrey Hepburn Inspired Photoshoot On Bike
- By Bossip Staff
Poor thang! Do you think the bangs threw off her balance?
Kim Kardashian Filmed Falling From Bike During Hype Energy Shoot
Kimmy Cakes flew straight from Paris to film with Hype Energy, and while we think the Audrey Hepburn inspired bang looks cute on her, we’re not sure if that bike is her thing. She’s more of a Lambo kinda girl, no?
Hit the flip for photos of the reality starlet taking a spill and posing for the cameras
FameFlynetPictures
FameFlynetPictures
Looks like Kim needed a push just to get her going…
FameFlynetPictures
She eventually took a turn for the worst
FameFlynetPictures
Poor thang
FameFlynetPictures
Fortunately, like most things in her life — Kim’s fall looks pretty staged
FameFlynetPictures
At least she dusted herself off and got up again
INFPhotos/FameFlynetPictures
Comments
