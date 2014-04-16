Woman Down: Kimmy Cakes Takes A Tumble During Audrey Hepburn Inspired Photoshoot On Bike

Poor thang! Do you think the bangs threw off her balance?

Kim Kardashian Filmed Falling From Bike During Hype Energy Shoot

Kimmy Cakes flew straight from Paris to film with Hype Energy, and while we think the Audrey Hepburn inspired bang looks cute on her, we’re not sure if that bike is her thing. She’s more of a Lambo kinda girl, no?

Hit the flip for photos of the reality starlet taking a spill and posing for the cameras

FameFlynetPictures