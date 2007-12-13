Divorce Court

Posted by Bossip Staff

NFL Great, Jerry Rice, and his wife Jacqueline have called it quits. According to the local media in Frisco:

Looks like 49ers great Jerry Rice may be about to jump from TV’s “Dancing With the Stars” to “The Bachelor.”

Records on file in San Mateo County family court show that the ex-wide receiver’s wife, Jacqueline Rice, filed for dissolution of the couple’s marriage back in June, and they are due back in court in mid-January. Meanwhile, their Atherton estate is listed for sale for a reported $22 million.

Jacqueline Rice’s attorney, Lindy Barocchi, told us only that “when the parties are ready to talk about it, they will. They have three children, and they would like the media to be mindful of the fact this is very private matter.”

Jerry Rice’s attorney, Stephen Montalvo, did not return calls seeking comment.