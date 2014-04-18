Florida Crazies: Man Popped After Beating Up Jogger And Running Over Two Women With PT Cruiser While Taking Daughter To School

How does one get involved in all of these CRAZY shenanigans on a innocent ride to school?!?!?! Only in muhfuggin Florida.

Via Fox 4 Now:

A Fort Myers man faces charges in an incident that resulted with two women being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning. Deputies received a call about a disturbance around 8:40 a.m. on Kingston Drive just off Palm Beach Boulevard. Witnesses told them a white PT Cruiser had hit two women, ages 52 and 33, both taken to the trauma unit of Lee Memorial Hospital.

As deputies were conducting their investigation a man identified as 28-year-old Eric Noel Montez returned to the scene. Deputies found that Montez was driving his 7-year-old daughter to school when he passed a jogger on Kingston Drive. Deputies found the man tapped the PT Cruiser as it came dangerously close to him. Montez stopped his vehicle, exited it and ran after the jogger. He punched the man in the face numerous times.

The two adult women saw Montez beating the man and approached telling him to stop and they were calling the police. Their verbal exchange escalated into physical violence when Montez entered his car, backed up and then pulled forward hitting the 33-year-old woman with the front of the vehicle and vaulting her over the hood.

He continued south on Kingston Drive as the second woman ran screaming after him. Montez stopped the car and intentionally reversed course to strike the 52-year-old. The momentum knocked her to the ground and she was run over by the vehicle. Montez then drove to his home to drop his daughter off, pick up his cell phone and return to the scene. As a result, Eric Montez has been charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder and one count of battery.

The 33-year-old victim remains hospitalized and is reported in stable condition. The other female victim is still considered critical at this time. The names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues.