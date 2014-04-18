Kandi On Bethenny: Backs Her Girls In RHOA Reunion Scrap, Talks Mama Joyce, And Awesome Wedding To Todd [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Gotta love Kandi letting this Mama Joyce vs Todd thing continue and linger…
It turns out that Kandi Burruss and Mama Joyce are still fighting over Kandi’s choice of husband.
“RHOA” star Kandi brags about her “Coming to America”-themed wedding.
When it comes to all the “RHOA” drama, Bethenny wants to know, simply, “What the hell?”
