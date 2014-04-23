New Music: Boots Feat. Beyonce – “Dreams” [Listen]

For the stans….are you feeling this track?

Boots Featuring Beyonce – “Dreams”

Beyonce is wasting no time getting back to work after taking a super-short hiatus (if you blinked, you missed it) following the end of her” I Am Mrs. Carter” world tour back in January.

In addition to word hitting the internet last week about an upcoming joint tour with her hubby Jay Z this summer, ‘Yonce is also featured on a recently-released track where she is teaming up with producer, singer, and songwriter Boots for his new single “Dreams.”

Boots most recently gained notoriety last year for his work on Beyonce’s latest album. Take a listen to the song below and see what you think:

So what’s the verdict, Bossip fam? Do you hate it or love it?

Tumblr/Instagram