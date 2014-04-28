V. Stiviano Denies Gold Digging Rumors, Says Racist Clippers Owner Donald Sterling Is NOT Her Boyfriend!

Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight!

V. Stiviano Says Donald Sterling Is Not Her Boyfriend

Yesterday, we reported Donald Sterling’s wife of more than 50 years described his alleged mistress V. Stiviano, as a gold digger who seduces older, wealthy men and tricks them to shower her with gifts, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles back in March.

Now new sources connected to V. Stiviano are speaking out for the swirly model insisting Donald Sterling is NOT her boyfriend, maintaining their relationship is strictly professional. Stiviano tells TMZ she worked for Sterling for 4 years as his “archivist” along with working for a Clippers charity.

She is not characterizing her relationship with him as GF, BF … however, that would be news to Donald’s estranged wife Shelly Sterling. Sources connected to her tell us Shelly has absolutely no doubt Donald and V. were girlfriend, boyfriend. For starters, we’re told Donald has given her 4 very expensive cars. As for what they do behind closed doors, only they know … but were told Shelly is clear her husband has a GF and her name is V. Stiviano.

Sterling’s wife says her husband used community property to buy Stiviano a 2012 Ferrari, two Bentleys and a 2013 Range Rover, worth a total of more than $500,0000.

Sterling also allegedly gave Stiviano $1.8 million to buy a duplex on West 4th Street near the Beverly Center last December, according to the suit, which claims that Sterling additionally provided her with $240,000 for living expenses.

The property was supposed to be held in the Sterlings’ name, but Stiviano has title and has refused to give it up.

So why would he care If she took photos with African American men? V. Stiviano claims she’s an employee but we have a feeling she was only working for that rich peen. Do you believe her?

IG