Who Is My Hollyweird Daddy?
Awwww just wook at dose cheeks! This little chubby faced cherub is the adopted daughter of a successful Hollyweird player who has appeared on several HBO hit series’ as well as in a cult classic film. Can you guess who he is?
Hit the flip for the answer.
“Office Space” actor Ron Livingston was spotted strolling with his one-year-old little girl Gracie James in Los Angeles. Some of y’all may recognize him as Jack Berger — the D-Bag that Carrie dated for awhile on “Sex and the City” (wonder if Gracie has had any play dates with Kristin Davis’ adopted daughter Gemma?) but he also had a recent role on “Boardwalk Empire.” Livingston and his actress wife Rosemarie DeWitt adopted Gracie last May.
Good for them!
Hopefully next time we see her she won’t be mean muggin…Riiiiiight?
AKM-GSI
