Hair Pulling Hypocrites: Porsha Williams Was An Evangelist Preacher Before Becoming A Reality TV Star!

What would Jesus do? Probably not drag someone across the floor by their weave!

Porsha Williams Was An Evangelist Preacher Before Joining RHOA

But although Porsha Williams did just that on national TV, RadarOnline has learned that not long ago the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was a self-professed woman of the Lord — and an evangelical preacher

Newly leaked videos of Williams on the speaker circuit show her preaching enthusiastically at the altar of High Praise Christian Center Ministries in Lithonia, Georgia, in 2010. Citing a “spiritual helmet” that can protect believers from drama, she insisted, “Just by being saved you can live in peace, because you ain’t worrying! All the problems that you be dealing with, all the lies that the devil’s telling you…[you can ignore] because [you] got the Word!” Clearly, her spiritual helmet isn’t on so tight these days, as her brawl at the RHOA reunion proved. But even though Williams — the granddaughter of deceased preacher Hosea Williams — has found another way to live in the spotlight, she seems to have had a long-held belief that God would forgive her for her hair-pulling sins. “It’s because of those iniquities that God created the help of salvation in the first place,” Williams, now 31, says in one of the clips. “God was watching us. He saw everything that had to do with sin … and he decided in that very moment that he was gonna save us. That’s what salvation is.”

Housewife or hypocrite?? Clearly Porsha has sold her soul to the reality tv devil for a chance at stardom. We just hope she wasn’t telling people to follow the Underground Railroad to find Jesus. Hit the flip to see more of her preaching past next!