Celebrity Seeds: Kerry Washington Still Won’t Confirm Her Bundle Of Joy
- By Bossip Staff
Kerry Washington seems to be taking the term “Hide Ya Kids” to quite the extreme…
Kerry Washington Hints At Motherhood But Won’t Confirm On Twitter
The actress reportedly gave birth to her first child, daughter Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha, earlier this month, but has yet to share any photos or details. She did get kinda close though on Mother’s Day:
Do you think she takes her privacy a little too seriously???
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.