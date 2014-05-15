Happy Birthday: Hennessy V.S. Presents Blogganati Dinner For BOSSIP’s Janeé Bolden Hosted By Angela Yee [Photos]
- By Bossip Staff
Not so secret society, riiiiiiight?
Hennessy V.S. Presents Birthday Dinner For Bossip Editor Janeé Bolden
Earlier this week Hennessy V.S presented the Blogganati Birthday Bash for
Bossip.com senior editor Janee Bolden. The shindig was hosted by Power
105.1’s Breakfast Club morning show co-host, Angela Yee.
Several of the industries top journalists converged at Negril Village in NYC to
celebrate the birthday of the popular journalist, including Rap Radar’s B.Dot,
YHTN’s LowKey, Jasfly and BET.com’s Rondell Conway.
The guests in attendance were treated to Hennessy V.S Berry cocktails and
dined on Negril Village’s traditional Caribbean cuisine.
We had a great time!
PHOTO CREDIT – Brook Stephenson
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.