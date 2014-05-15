True Or False: Vh1’s “This Is Hot 97” Reality Show Is Being Cancelled

They should’ve let Mister Cee get more airtime…

Hot 97 Reality Show Reportedly Being Cancelled

Welp… We broke it here first. BOSSIP has good information from sources close to the “This Is Hot 97” set who say it’s a wrap for the Mona Scott executive produced docu-series that follows Hot 97 personalities, Ebro Darden, Angie Martinez, Funkmaster Flex and more.

Our source tells us that despite frequent celebrity appearances AND hiring writers who tried to deliver a show with the same tone as comedic hits like “The Office” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” the show failed to catch the attention of VH1 viewers and will be coming to a halt after next week’s season finale with no plans to return for a second season.

BOSSIP reached out to VH1 and Hot97 for comment but have not received a response.

We’ll keep you updated with more information as we receive it.

Will you miss the Hot 97 folks on your TV???