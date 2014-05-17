Jailhouse Rock: Chris Brown And James DeBarge Have Been Crooning And Writing Songs Together In Prison!

- By Bossip Staff

Wait, WHAT?! LMAFO!!!

Chris Brown And James DeBarge Said To Be Singing Together In Prison

According to TMZ reports:

Chris Brown is feeling the Rhythm of the Night … with the guy in the next cell.

The most famous inmate at L.A. County Jail is passing his time singing tunes with the 8th (we’re generous) most famous inmate — James DeBarge.

The two R& B stars are locked up in side-by-side cells — in the segregated unit for high profile inmates.

We’re told they’ve been collaborating on music and have already written three songs, performing them during the long days … with other cellmates harmonizing.

This is kind of amazing … they can’t see each other. It’s all about the sounds.

Sorry, we’re still laughing. The image of Chris and James singing back and forth to each other from cell-to-cell is the purest of comedy. Sounds like somethin’ straight out a Broadway play!

