Jailhouse Rock: Chris Brown And James DeBarge Have Been Crooning And Writing Songs Together In Prison!
Wait, WHAT?! LMAFO!!!
Chris Brown And James DeBarge Said To Be Singing Together In Prison
According to TMZ reports:
Chris Brown is feeling the Rhythm of the Night … with the guy in the next cell.
The most famous inmate at L.A. County Jail is passing his time singing tunes with the 8th (we’re generous) most famous inmate — James DeBarge.
The two R& B stars are locked up in side-by-side cells — in the segregated unit for high profile inmates.
We’re told they’ve been collaborating on music and have already written three songs, performing them during the long days … with other cellmates harmonizing.
This is kind of amazing … they can’t see each other. It’s all about the sounds.
Sorry, we’re still laughing. The image of Chris and James singing back and forth to each other from cell-to-cell is the purest of comedy. Sounds like somethin’ straight out a Broadway play!
