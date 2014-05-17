Jailhouse Rock: Chris Brown And James DeBarge Have Been Crooning And Writing Songs Together In Prison!

Wait, WHAT?! LMAFO!!!

According to TMZ reports:

Chris Brown is feeling the Rhythm of the Night … with the guy in the next cell.

The most famous inmate at L.A. County Jail is passing his time singing tunes with the 8th (we’re generous) most famous inmate — James DeBarge.

The two R& B stars are locked up in side-by-side cells — in the segregated unit for high profile inmates.

We’re told they’ve been collaborating on music and have already written three songs, performing them during the long days … with other cellmates harmonizing.

This is kind of amazing … they can’t see each other. It’s all about the sounds.