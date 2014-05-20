Race Matters: At Least 9 Black People Denied Entry Into Texas Bar “Because Of Attire” While White Customers Wearing The Same Thing Partied Inside

A Texas man is putting a local bar on blast and alleging racial discrimination after he says he was turned away from entering the establishment

via Dallas News

Dallas resident DeAndré Upshaw launched a social media campaign against Kung Fu Saloon, a popular Uptown Dallas bar with the self-imposed tagline “kickin’ butt and takin’ shots.” Upshaw says the bouncer refused him entry on Sunday because he was wearing Converse high-top shoes, but Upshaw believes he wasn’t let in because he’s black.

Backed by social media, Upshaw has posted his story to Facebook and Twitter. SMU students joined in by starting the hashtag #NoKungFuDallas.

Upshaw believes the bouncers change the dress code as they wish, giving them the ability to turn people away inconsistently. Kung Fu’s dress code is not posted anywhere, confirms spokeswoman Paula Biehler.

At about 6 p.m. Sunday, after Upshaw was turned away, he says he met eight other black people who were denied access that night.

One couple was told no “because the guy was wearing shorts,” Upshaw says. “I could see on the patio that everyone was wearing shorts, because it was 85 degrees.”

In a statement issued by the bar, the spokeswoman said they will investigate Sunday’s incident and take disciplinary action if they find the event was racially motivated. “Kung Fu Saloon is home to one of the most diverse crowds in the Dallas bar scene,” the statement reads in part. “It is not the policy of Kung Fu Saloon to deny any customer entry based on race or ethnicity.”

Upshaw and his friends went to “six or seven different bars” near Kung Fu after being turned away. Upshaw was not denied access at the other bars, he says.

Bouncers at Kung Fu Saloons in Austin and Houston have been accused of turning away minorities. In August 2013, one man told the Fox station in Austin he was refused entry because he looked “ghetto.” Another black man says he was kept out of Kung Fu in Houston because of the sneakers he was wearing.