They Shootin! Man Fires Eight Rounds At Group Of Women Who Refused To Have Sex With Him & His Friends

First the crazy Stockton shooter & now this nutcase? Sexual frustration must be at an all time high in Cali….|

For the second time in a week, a Stockton man has attacked people over a lacking in his sex life. Nope, we’re not kidding.

via Think Progress

A California man allegedly fired his gun at three women Saturday morning who refused to have sex with him and his friends.

The women, estimated to be between about 18 and 19 years old, had gone to the home of three men late Friday night in the northern California town of Stockton, according to Stockton Police. After the men asked to have sex and the women refused, the men kicked the girls out, Stockton Police Department Public Information Officer Joseph Silva told ThinkProgress. When the women started to leave, multiple shots were fired, but none of the women were injured, Silva said.

The women fled the area to a nearby Buffalo Wild Wings, where they called police.

All three girls corroborated the story, according to Silva. The security guard in the building also heard the shots and called the police independently. Silva said eight shell casings were found at the crime scene, but the men cannot be found. He does not know whether the gun was possessed legally.

The suspected gunman is Keith Binder, 21. But police have not yet arrested or charged him, saying the case is still under investigation and Binder has not been located. Two other men were at the scene, but police only know their nicknames: “Little D” and “Little Eggy.”

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning — just hours after Elliot Rodger took took seven lives in Santa Barbara, Calfornia, over what he described as retribution for women’s lack of sexual interest in him.