Family Feud: Chubby Brother Rob Skipped Kimmy Cakes’ Wedding After She Accused Him Of Leaking Stories And Bringing Down The Family Name!

Poor Rob! Just two weeks after Kimmy Cakes posted photos “in support” of her struggle brother Rob Kardashian she’s been accused of driving him away from her wedding with shady accusations and taunts about his appearance.

According to RadarOnline reports:

After Rob Kardashian arrived in Paris, for sister, Kim‘s wedding, the siblings got into a heated argument in which the sex tape star accused her brother of leaking negative stories about her to the media causing the sock designer to abruptly leave Italy before the reality star’s wedding to Kanye West, RadarOnline.com is exclusively reporting.

Adding insult to injury, the source claims Kim also hurt Rob’s feelings by bringing up his weight.

“Kim and Rob haven’t been speaking to each other for months…she thinks he is lazy, and bringing down the family name because of his physical appearance. After arriving in Paris, Rob and Kim got into a very heated argument because she thought he was just moping around the hotel. She encouraged him to go out and sight see, which he declined to do,” the source told Radar.

“This made her extremely angry, and they exchanged words. During the course of the argument, Rob was accused by Kim of leaking negative stories about her to the press. That was the final straw for Rob, because that is something he would never do.”

The source continued, “So, he packed his bags, and left Paris before the wedding. He wanted nothing to do with it, and thought it was ridiculous that Kim’s third marriage was so over the top.”

As Radar previously reported, Kim’s brother flew out of Florence early Saturday prior to the start of the ceremony.

The relationship with the Kardashian siblings had been troubled of late, but he did fly to Paris with his mother Kris Jenner and had planned on attending all of the wedding activities.

“He’s looking sad and ‘depressed’ big time right now,” a pal close to Rob previously told Radar.

“He’s not exactly the famous one in his family and he sort of feels like he’s nobody except the Kardashian name.”

Shadowed by sister Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner and their momager Kris, Rob has taken to self-medicating as a way to cope.

“He takes Xanax and has been drinking really heavily,” the pal said.

“Not to mention he’s eating like crazy!

Sources also tell Radar, “The last thing Rob should be worried right now is about his weight….it’s just a symptom of his problems. He is clearly struggling and needs the support and love of his family. Judging him, making snarky comments about his weight, and so called lack of ambition isn’t helping.”

A rep for Kim denied that she and Rob argued, and his camp didn’t respond to the request for comment.