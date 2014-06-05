Wiz Khalifa On The Breakfast Club: Rihanna Influencing His Music, Amber Rose, And Spending Millions On Legal Fees [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
The Breakfast Club Interviews Wiz Khalifa. He speaks on constantly getting arrested for marijuana and snitching on a cop, spending 3 million dollars to beat marijuana charges, his relationship with Mac Miller, how does Pittsburgh still receive him, and Lola Monroe not signing the paperwork for Taylor Gang.
