Wiz Khalifa On The Breakfast Club: Rihanna Influencing His Music, Amber Rose, And Spending Millions On Legal Fees [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

The Breakfast Club Interviews Wiz Khalifa. He speaks on constantly getting arrested for marijuana and snitching on a cop, spending 3 million dollars to beat marijuana charges, his relationship with Mac Miller, how does Pittsburgh still receive him, and Lola Monroe not signing the paperwork for Taylor Gang.

power105.1

