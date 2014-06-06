Phuck An Old Thot: TLC Slams Nasty Gyal Rihanna’s Raunchy CFDA Dress And She Claps Back!

Rihanna gives TLC the ho sit down!

TLC is one of the top selling female singing groups of all time, and they are proud to say that they did most of it without having to sell sex. Now that it seems like today’s most popular female singers are all about showing skin, the group is now speaking out about some of today’s most controversial artists, namely Rihanna.

Via Entertainment Wise reports:

“Every time I see you, you don’t have to be naked,” T-Boz said about Rihanna. “It’s easy to sell sex.”

T-Boz also acknowledged the fact that some people might assume they are jealous due to her criticism. However, that’s not going to stop her from pointing it out.

“It’s hard for us to say anything because any time we do, they say, ‘Oh TLC must be jealous’, but I call a spade a spade,” she confidently stated.

TLC is especially proud of their superstardom because they kept their clothes on for the most part. Chilli believes that this says a lot about them.

“We became the biggest girl selling group of all time with our clothes on and that says a lot,” Chilli added. “We could go around too with booby cakes out all day long.”