Florida Ain’t Isht: Child Killer Michael Dunn Getting New Trial For Jordan Davis Murder

Thanks a lot FLORIDA…SMH

Michael Dunn, the man who fatally shot 17-year-old Jordan Davis, is being granted a new trial after a jury deadlocked on a count of first-degree murder.

CBS News reports:

Michael Dunn, a Florida man who killed a teenager during an argument over loud music, will face a second murder trial after an original jury deadlocked on the charge.

A judge ruled Monday that Dunn will be tried again starting Sept. 22.

In February, a jury deadlocked on the first-degree murder count but convicted Dunn of three counts of attempted murder for shooting at his companions. Jordan Davis, 17, of Marietta, Georgia, was killed during the 2012 encounter at a Jacksonville gas station. Witnesses say Dunn complained that Davis and his friends’ music was too loud, sparking an argument. Dunn claimed self-defense.

Judge Russell Healey said Monday that Dunn won’t be sentenced on the attempted murder convictions until after his second trial. Healey says that’s because testimony gathered for the sentencing could taint the second trial.