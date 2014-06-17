True Or False? Is Benzino’s ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Banger Thi Thi Chucking The Deuces To Their Arranged Love Affair????

Is she tired of putting on an act for Mona Scott Young’s cameras???

Is “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s” Thi Thi Leaving Benzino?

Over the Father’s Day weekend “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” fans noted that Benzino’s banging boo thang “Thi Thi” was sending not so subtle shots his way for being a “jealous hypocrite” who “played himself.”

At one point she even mentioned him directly so she could make SURE that he and the nosey LHHA fans watching her page saw her posts.

But is this banger who banged Mimi’s boo Nikko and probably maybe Stevie J ready to pack her bags??????

Find out after the flip.