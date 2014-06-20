SMH: Slizzard Mother Of 4 Seriously Injures Kids After Forcing Them To Ride On Trunk Of Car With Wet Bathing Suits



Drunk Mother Forces Kids To Ride On Trunk Of Car

A Texas woman is set to face charges after witnessed watched in horror as she drove off with her 4 children on the trunk of her car. She reportedly made the kids ride on top of the car because she didn’t want their wet bathing suits to damage the interior.

via Huffington Post

Four children were injured — one seriously — when an allegedly intoxicated mother in Crowley, Texas drove with the kids on the trunk of her Chevy Malibu, police said. Kisha Young, 38, was charged with DUI Tuesday night after kids aged 8 to 14 fell from the car as Young drove them home from a neighborhood pool. Another mom was in the passenger seat and two other unharmed children rode outside of the Malibu. The kids were perched on the back of the car, because Young didn’t want their wet bathing suits to mess up the interior, The Smoking Gun reports. When Young took a corner too fast, the children slipped from the trunk and were flung into the road. Witnesses said she didn’t seem to notice what had happened until she got to the end of the block. Then she turned around and drove back to the accident site, NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reports. Four of the kids were injured seriously enough to require treatment at a local hospital.

