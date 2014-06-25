Lust & Hip Hop: Mimi Faust Confirms Whether Or Not There Will Be A Shower Rod Freaky Flick Sequel!

Will there be a part two??

Mimi Faust Denies Making A Sequel To Adult Film With Nikko

LHHATL star Mimi Faust making another freaky flick? The now infamous video with her shady boo Nikko went viral after it was reported that their intimate video was “stolen” from Nikko’s bag at the airport. The reality couple reportedly received around $100,000 for the tape.

So, is Mimi going to continue to juice up her her storyline of on the show by hanging off another shower-rod?

Sorry folks! Mimi says she's done with the sex industry and will have to find another way to cement her place on the VH1 show.