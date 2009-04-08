Look Alive Dawn!

Posted by Bossip Staff

It must’ve been like the night of the living dead up in the celebration for America Ferrera’s Gotham Mag cover last night. Dawn Richard looks a tad lethargic or some sh*t. We suggest Dawn to learn how to achieve whatever alluring look she was going for without looking like she downed a fifth of Nyquil on the way to the joint. For more pics of the event, you know the score.