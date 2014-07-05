Celebrity Seeds? Rob Kardashian Shocks Fans With Message About His Secret “Son”

Rob Kardashian Tweets About Spending The Holiday With His Son

Rob Kardashian shocked more than a few when he emerged from hiding in May to attend sister Kim Kardashian’s wedding, but he shocked his fans in another way recently

After making headlines for skipping out on KimYe’s May 2014 wedding at the last minute, Rob has stirred the pot again with this tweet from earlier this week, suggesting that he has a son:

Once word got out about Rob’s “secret son,” he later decided to clear up his parental status once and for all. Hit the flip for his response…